Dakota Wealth Management Buys 22,032 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $131.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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