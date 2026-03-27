Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 182,724 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,724 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.54.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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