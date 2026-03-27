D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1,591.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,440 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $29,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,252,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,126,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,636,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,629,067,000 after buying an additional 92,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,456,000 after buying an additional 517,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,978 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:DHI opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,870.35. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.