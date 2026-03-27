CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $392.62, but opened at $370.85. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $370.2960, with a volume of 2,078,939 shares.

CrowdStrike News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

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Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike launched its Charlotte AI AgentWorks ecosystem and several AI‑native Falcon enhancements at RSA, positioning Falcon as an AI security OS that could drive product expansion and higher‑value recurring revenue. Charlotte AI AgentWorks

CrowdStrike launched its Charlotte AI AgentWorks ecosystem and several AI‑native Falcon enhancements at RSA, positioning Falcon as an AI security OS that could drive product expansion and higher‑value recurring revenue. Positive Sentiment: Expanded integrations with IBM (Charlotte AI + IBM ATOM) should accelerate enterprise SOC workflows and channel reach, supporting adoption of CrowdStrike’s agentic SOC vision. CrowdStrike and IBM Expand Strategic Collaboration

Expanded integrations with IBM (Charlotte AI + IBM ATOM) should accelerate enterprise SOC workflows and channel reach, supporting adoption of CrowdStrike’s agentic SOC vision. Positive Sentiment: Deeper partnership with Intel to secure AI PCs and broad ecosystem alignments (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, partners) validate technology and extend GTM channels. These are strategic wins for long‑term moat and platform stickiness. Intel collaboration

Deeper partnership with Intel to secure AI PCs and broad ecosystem alignments (AWS, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Anthropic, partners) validate technology and extend GTM channels. These are strategic wins for long‑term moat and platform stickiness. Neutral Sentiment: CrowdStrike’s startup accelerator named Jazz as the winner (with AWS/NVIDIA support) — a positive PR and ecosystem signal but unlikely to materially move near‑term fundamentals. CrowdStrike and AWS Announce Jazz as the Winner

CrowdStrike’s startup accelerator named Jazz as the winner (with AWS/NVIDIA support) — a positive PR and ecosystem signal but unlikely to materially move near‑term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Headline selling pressure followed reports that the stock slid after investors viewed recent earnings/results as underwhelming relative to expectations and contextual guidance, increasing near‑term downside sensitivity. Earnings and competition headline

Headline selling pressure followed reports that the stock slid after investors viewed recent earnings/results as underwhelming relative to expectations and contextual guidance, increasing near‑term downside sensitivity. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosures (multiple execs, including recent filings) have amplified negative sentiment and short‑term pressure. Insider selling

Significant insider selling disclosures (multiple execs, including recent filings) have amplified negative sentiment and short‑term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target trims, high growth multiple dynamics and a rotation out of high‑multiple software names leave CRWD vulnerable to volatility until the market sees sustained ARR and margin improvement. MarketBeat stock outlook

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.26.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 31,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.88, for a total value of $13,145,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,162,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,655,490.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,469 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,351. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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