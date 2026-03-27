Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.7143.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSR. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Corsair Gaming Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $589.83 million, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.53. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $436.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 786,049 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corsair Gaming by 506.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 530,914 shares during the period. Finally, Investor AB bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, headquartered in Fremont, California, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance gaming peripherals and PC components. Since its founding in 1994 by Andy Paul, Don Lieberman and John Beekley as Corsair Microsystems, the company has evolved from producing memory modules to a broad portfolio of gaming hardware. Its product range includes gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, PC chassis, power supplies, cooling solutions, memory modules, solid-state drives and streaming accessories under brands such as Corsair, Elgato and SCUF Gaming.

The company’s solutions cater to PC enthusiasts, competitive gamers and content creators, offering hardware and integrated software designed to optimize performance and user experience.

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