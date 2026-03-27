CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 402.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $23,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $5,692,000.

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CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 22,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $1,891,174.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $23,526,562.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,672,229 shares of company stock valued at $397,217,755.

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

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