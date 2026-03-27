CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 5,757 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,403,000 after buying an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.