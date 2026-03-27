CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 5,757 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,403,000 after buying an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
PLTR stock opened at $147.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.
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Palantir Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded global partnership with Bain & Company to scale enterprise AI should accelerate commercial sales and implementation demand, improving Palantir’s route to recurring revenue. Bain & Company announces expansion of lead global management consulting partnership with Palantir
- Positive Sentiment: Pentagon adoption of Palantir’s Maven as a formal program of record strengthens government revenue visibility and makes sizable multi‑year spend more likely — a key reason bulls justify the high multiple. Palantir Secures Pentagon Maven Role As Valuation And Growth Debated
- Positive Sentiment: Involvement on the reported $185B “Golden Dome” missile‑defense program with partners like Anduril could translate into multi‑year, high‑margin defense software revenue if contracts scale. That program has already driven analyst optimism and price‑target upgrades. Anduril, Palantir developing Golden Dome missile shield’s software
- Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and a $200 target, highlighting upside if execution continues and defense/commercial adoption expands. Rosenblatt reaffirms buy on Palantir (Benzinga)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media takes are split: coverage weighing Palantir as a major enterprise AI platform but noting intense competition and valuation risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Palantir in the Enterprise AI Race (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons to larger AI plays (e.g., Nvidia) highlight Palantir’s software exposure vs. hardware winners — frames long‑term thesis but doesn’t change near‑term cash flow profile. Nvidia vs Palantir: Which AI Stock is a Long-Term Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Sectorwide tech profit‑taking and recent intraday weakness are pressuring PLTR despite positive news; several articles note sharp pullbacks tied to broad market moves. Palantir Drops 5% as Tech Sells Off (Yahoo)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and bearish analyst notes: high multiples (very elevated P/E) and calls from some firms to sell create downside risk if growth disappoints or defense wins don’t translate to predictable revenue. Analyst says buy Amazon, sell Palantir (Fool)
Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies
In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
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