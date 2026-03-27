Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Evercore began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $28,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 176,202 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,091.14. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth approximately $243,960,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,174,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 972,088 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 863,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $9,859,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 35,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cohu has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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