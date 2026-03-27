Cognition Therapeutics’ (CGTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. raised shares of Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $1.08 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,631,000. Chescapmanager LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 98.1% during the third quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 997,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 493,770 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.