CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 401.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,572 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,706,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,325,000 after buying an additional 3,743,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,589,235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11,128.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,805,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,388 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 386.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,233,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,946,000 after acquiring an additional 979,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 847,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 672,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $211.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

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