Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $66,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $2,455,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after buying an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,946 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Citigroup Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:C opened at $112.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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