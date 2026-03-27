Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 443.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $21,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.4%

CINF stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $174.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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