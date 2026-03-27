CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,924 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the February 26th total of 27,248 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,163 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CHSCL stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,437. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

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CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

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CHS Inc, whose Class B Common Stock trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol CHSCL, is a diversified global agribusiness cooperative headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. As one of the largest cooperatives of its kind, CHS is owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States, and it serves as a critical link in the agricultural supply chain from field to fork.

The company’s core operations are organized into key segments. In Energy, CHS markets refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable products under the Cenex® brand and through strategic partnerships, supporting retail stations, commercial fleets and heating markets.

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