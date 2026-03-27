Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Down 26.5% – Should You Sell?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 26.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.7419 and last traded at $0.7419. Approximately 259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0097.

Ceconomy Trading Down 26.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

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Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG is a Germany‐based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in‐store retail, it provides e‐commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

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