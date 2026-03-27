Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,890 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the February 26th total of 7,265 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDIOW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

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Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

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