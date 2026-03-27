Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1,008.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 597,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 543,370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,733.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

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Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.

Cardiff’s pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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