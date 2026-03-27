Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.
Several analysts recently commented on CRDF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Monday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.
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Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance
CRDF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.32.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,733.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapies designed to modulate the tumor microenvironment and enhance antitumor immune responses. By focusing on unique immuno-oncology targets, Cardiff seeks to address resistance pathways that limit the effectiveness of existing cancer treatments.
Cardiff’s pipeline comprises several small-molecule immunomodulators in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
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