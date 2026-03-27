Capita (LON:CPI) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 450 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Capita to GBX 330 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capita presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 464.20.

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Capita Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 271.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 964.14. The firm has a market cap of £308.83 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 340.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.15. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 168 and a 12-month high of GBX 415.50.

Capita (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 49.71 EPS for the quarter. Capita had a negative return on equity of 142.88% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pablo Andres acquired 12,178 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 280 per share, with a total value of £34,098.40. Also, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 34,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 per share, for a total transaction of £96,366.60. Insiders bought 58,718 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,500 over the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capita Company Profile

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Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society – our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

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