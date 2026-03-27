Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.5469 and last traded at $0.5507. Approximately 134,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 256,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5919.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

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Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc is a Canada-based developer of bio­sensor technologies focused on the rapid, non-invasive detection of cannabis impairment. The company’s flagship product is a handheld breathalyzer device designed to identify recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) within minutes of exhalation, offering law enforcement agencies, public safety organizations and workplace safety departments a potential tool to assess impairment in real time.

The Cannabix breathalyzer employs proprietary sensor arrays and on-board algorithms to distinguish THC molecules in breath samples, delivering results without the need for laboratory analysis.

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