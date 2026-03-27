Cannabis Stocks To Research – March 26th

Tilray Brands, Akanda, Canopy Growth, Silver Spike Investment, Quantum Biopharma, Cronos Group, and High Tide are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are equity shares of companies operating in the legal cannabis sector, including cultivators, processors, retailers, pharmaceutical/biotech firms developing cannabinoid products, and ancillary businesses that supply equipment or services to the industry. For investors they offer exposure to a high-growth but highly regulated and volatile market, with returns dependent on changing laws, licensing regimes, consumer demand, and operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Akanda (AKAN)

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKAN

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Silver Spike Investment (SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSIC

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRON

High Tide (HITI)

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HITI

Further Reading