Cancom (ETR:COK) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €20.75 and last traded at €20.90. 135,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.15.

Cancom Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $697.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

About Cancom

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CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services. The IT Solutions segment provides a range of services related to IT infrastructure and applications, including IT strategy consulting, project planning and implementation, system integration, and IT procurement through e-procurement services, as well as professional IT services and support.

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