Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Price

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 to GBX 205 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hostelworld Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.

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Hostelworld Group Trading Down 1.2%

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:HSW opened at GBX 99.80 on Friday. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98.53 and a 52 week high of GBX 148. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.54. The company has a market cap of £123.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

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Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services. In addition, it engages in the technology trading business. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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