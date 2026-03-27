Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$137.38 and traded as high as C$149.06. Cameco shares last traded at C$148.62, with a volume of 523,983 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cameco from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cameco from C$139.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Cameco from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$201.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$174.85.

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Cameco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$137.52.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.93%.The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter.

Cameco Company Profile

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Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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