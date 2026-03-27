C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.7250, with a volume of 4232088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

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C3.ai Stock Down 7.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 141.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other C3.ai news, CEO Stephen Bradley Ehikian sold 234,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $3,185,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 924,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,443.44. The trade was a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $136,927.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 238,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,005.84. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,836,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,517. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 683.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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