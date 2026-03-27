BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$106.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.29.

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BRP Price Performance

Shares of TSE DOO traded down C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$92.20. The company had a trading volume of 144,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,371. The firm has a market cap of C$6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.55. BRP has a one year low of C$43.88 and a one year high of C$112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. BRP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of C$2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

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BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers. In 2018, BRP created a marine group, acquiring boat manufacturers Alumacraft, Triton (which makes Manitou pontoon boats), and Telwater (in Australia).

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