Brokers Issue Forecasts for GE Vernova FY2026 Earnings

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GE Vernova in a report released on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.77 per share for the year. Erste Group Bank currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GE Vernova’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for GE Vernova’s FY2027 earnings at $22.05 EPS.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $849.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. China Renaissance raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $930.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.52.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $872.73 on Friday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $948.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $799.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.16.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.