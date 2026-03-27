Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 5.7% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,049 shares of company stock valued at $133,459,315. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $414.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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