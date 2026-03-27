Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,488,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 403,049 shares of company stock worth $133,459,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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