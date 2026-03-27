Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.56. Approximately 71,776 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 54,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Bouygues Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

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About Bouygues

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Bouygues is a diversified French industrial group founded in 1952 by Francis Bouygues and headquartered in Paris. Over the decades, the company has grown from a small construction firm into a global conglomerate with operations spanning construction, real estate development, telecommunications and media. Martin Bouygues, the founder’s son, has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since 1989, guiding the group through major strategic expansions and a sustained focus on innovation and sustainable development.

In the construction and concessions segment, Bouygues operates through Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier and Colas, delivering large-scale infrastructure projects including bridges, tunnels, roads and public transport systems.

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