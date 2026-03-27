BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Short Interest Down 37.6% in March

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,263 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 26th total of 14,843 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,286 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 10,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CacheTech Inc. boosted its stake in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 1,019.6% in the second quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 136,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 124,615 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF by 916.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 124,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.

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The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations. HYSA was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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