BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA) Short Interest Down 37.6% in March

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:HYSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,263 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 26th total of 14,843 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,286 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA HYSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.69. 10,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,265. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $30.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.30.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%.
Institutional Trading of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF
About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF
The BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Sector Rotation ETF (HYSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in its own suite of fixed-income products specializing in high-yield USD-denominated corporate bonds. It offers diversified sector exposure and no bond maturity limitations. HYSA was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by BondBloxx.
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