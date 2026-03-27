BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 249 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the February 26th total of 3,381 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 863 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

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BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF

About BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:BBBL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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The BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. BBBL was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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