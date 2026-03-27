BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $9.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $9.9650, with a volume of 341,057 shares traded.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

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BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.

The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

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