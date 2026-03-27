BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.80 and traded as low as $9.87. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares last traded at $9.9650, with a volume of 341,057 shares traded.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock Fund Advisors. The trust seeks to provide investors with a high level of current income, as well as the potential for capital appreciation, through an actively managed portfolio of credit and income-producing securities. BTZ primarily focuses on instruments that offer attractive yields while aiming to preserve capital over the long term.
The portfolio is diversified across a broad spectrum of credit sectors, including investment-grade corporate debt, high-yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
Further Reading
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