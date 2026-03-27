Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 57,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.18.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

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