BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIOA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on BioAge Labs in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

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BioAge Labs Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BIOA opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22. BioAge Labs has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.89.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 896.11%.The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAge Labs

In other BioAge Labs news, CEO Kristen Fortney sold 233,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $4,223,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 976,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,702,315.88. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $531,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,437.60. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 267,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAge Labs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioAge Labs in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BioAge Labs by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

BioAge Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

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