BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.40 and traded as high as C$35.79. BCE shares last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 2,936,834 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BCE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised BCE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$39.50 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.70.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.42.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BCE had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 26.40%.The company had revenue of C$6.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.1120864 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bell Media is Canada’s leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada’s most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada’s cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec’s fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country’s leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.