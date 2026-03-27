Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0569 per share by the bank on Monday, November 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

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Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,863,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,366,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.53.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 10.19%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

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