Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 971,577 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 26th total of 494,648 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,701 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCSF
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 317,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,490. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.48 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 36.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.7%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 109.80%.
About Bain Capital Specialty Finance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE: BCSF) is a closed-end interval fund organized as a specialty finance company. Since commencing operations in March 2017, the company has focused on originating and acquiring debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. It is structured to offer investors access to private credit and special situations strategies that are typically unavailable through traditional public debt markets.
The firm’s core business activities include direct lending to U.S.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.