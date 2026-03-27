B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Down 43.6% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,694 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the February 26th total of 10,090 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,525 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ RILYG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 2,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,333. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

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B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

The B. Riley Financial, Inc 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 are unsecured senior notes issued by B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and are scheduled to mature on September 15, 2026. As senior obligations, they rank equally with all of the company’s existing and future senior unsecured debt and are guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad range of advisory and financing services to corporate and individual clients.

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