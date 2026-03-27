Atrium Research Weighs in on Dynacor Group FY2027 Earnings

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atrium Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Dynacor Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dynacor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.
Dynacor Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.33. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$240.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.56.
Dynacor Group Announces Dividend
About Dynacor Group
Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.
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