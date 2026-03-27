Atrium Research Weighs in on Dynacor Group FY2027 Earnings

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atrium Research issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Dynacor Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 26th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Dynacor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

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Dynacor Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.33. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$240.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.56.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

About Dynacor Group

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

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Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

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