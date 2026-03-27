Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 5.2%

NASDAQ LONA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 14,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,838. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.68.

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Insider Activity

In other Athira Pharma news, CEO Mark James Litton sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $27,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,062.62. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,110 shares of company stock valued at $48,921 in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Athira Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LONA

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, traded as LONA on the NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapeutics intended to restore neuronal health and function in neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders. The company’s research approach centers on modulating pathways involved in synaptic repair and neurotrophic signaling to address underlying neuronal dysfunction rather than solely treating symptoms.

Athira’s lead investigational therapy is fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small-molecule candidate designed to potentiate hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)/MET pathway signaling with the aim of improving synaptic connectivity and cognitive performance in patients with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and related cognitive impairments.

Further Reading

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