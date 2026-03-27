Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Athira Pharma Stock Down 5.2%
NASDAQ LONA traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.18. 14,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,838. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.68.
Insider Activity
In other Athira Pharma news, CEO Mark James Litton sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $27,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,062.62. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,110 shares of company stock valued at $48,921 in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LONA
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, traded as LONA on the NASDAQ, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapeutics intended to restore neuronal health and function in neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders. The company’s research approach centers on modulating pathways involved in synaptic repair and neurotrophic signaling to address underlying neuronal dysfunction rather than solely treating symptoms.
Athira’s lead investigational therapy is fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small-molecule candidate designed to potentiate hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)/MET pathway signaling with the aim of improving synaptic connectivity and cognitive performance in patients with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and related cognitive impairments.
Further Reading
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