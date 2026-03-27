ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ASM International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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ASM International Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $781.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $819.71 and a 200 day moving average of $683.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.91. ASM International has a 12 month low of $372.61 and a 12 month high of $877.36.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.65. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $808.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

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ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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