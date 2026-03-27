Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 91,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the previous session’s volume of 26,754 shares.The stock last traded at $19.68 and had previously closed at $19.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Asahi Kasei Price Performance

About Asahi Kasei

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

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