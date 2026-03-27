Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

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Ardent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARDT opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ardent Health has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardent Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Ardent Health by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 790,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 621,430 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ardent Health by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 580,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 145,703 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ardent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Ardent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

Ardent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

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