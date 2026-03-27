Analysts’ Upgrades for March 27th (AGX, BILI, BSBR, CBG, CHRD, KNX, MONY, PDD, PHAT, PRMB)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 27th:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $550.00 target price on the stock.

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Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR)

was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has GBX 555 target price on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $168.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $114.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Mony Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 230 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 205.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Nomura currently has $136.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $650.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $600.00.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Corporation currently has $243.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $244.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has $128.00 price target on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock.

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