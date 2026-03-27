Analysts Offer Predictions for ALM FY2027 Earnings

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Diamond Equity issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Almonty Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Almonty Industries from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Almonty Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Almonty Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almonty Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almonty Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Almonty Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Almonty Industries

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Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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