American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF $FLV Shares Acquired by CPA Asset Management Group LLC

CPA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of CPA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CPA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Midwestern Financial LLC IA lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwestern Financial LLC IA now owns 110,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,528.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter.

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American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLV stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.70. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $82.41.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

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