Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,944,208,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Down 3.5%

Alphabet stock opened at $280.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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