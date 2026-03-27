Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $198.00 and last traded at $194.32. 2,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.80.

Airbus Stock Down 2.5%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average is $229.65.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of Airbus by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Airbus in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbus by 4.1% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Airbus by 63.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbus

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) is a European multinational aerospace corporation that designs, manufactures and delivers a broad range of commercial aircraft, helicopters, defense and space systems. The company operates through four main divisions: Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, Defence and Space, and an integrated digital services unit. Airbus is renowned for its commercial jetliners, with product families including the single-aisle A320 series, wide-body A330, long-range A350 and the super-jumbo A380, serving airlines worldwide.

In its Helicopters division, Airbus produces a range of civil and military rotorcraft, such as the H125, H145 and H225 series, which are used in roles spanning emergency medical services, law enforcement, offshore transport and VIP transport.

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