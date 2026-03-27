Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Short Interest Down 60.9% in March

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 32,693 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 26th total of 83,517 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ainos in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ainos

Institutional Trading of Ainos

In related news, major shareholder Carbon Nano Technology Taiwan sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 989,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,137.25. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 47,281 shares of company stock valued at $102,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ainos by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Ainos by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ainos during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Ainos in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Ainos Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AIMD stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $1.38. 1,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,253. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. Ainos has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

About Ainos

(Get Free Report)

Ainos, Inc (NASDAQ: AIMD) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing inhalation therapies for patients with chronic pulmonary disorders. The company’s proprietary platform centers on a dry powder inhalation technology designed to deliver therapeutic agents directly to the lungs, potentially improving drug distribution and reducing systemic side effects compared to traditional oral or intravenous formulations.

The lead product candidate, AI‐401, is an inhaled formulation of ibuprofen in a dry powder format.

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