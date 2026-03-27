Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,921 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the February 26th total of 3,086 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,657 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 3,248,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,432 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,417,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 150,975 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,826 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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