Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $107.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Insider Transactions at Aflac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aflac news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,046,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,557,304. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 15,590 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $1,713,808.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,713.41. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 220,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,170,256 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 194,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Aflac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe Bruyette & Woods re‑initiated coverage on Aflac with a Market Perform rating and a $113 price target — a small analyst‑driven tailwind given that the PT sits above recent trade and may support buying interest. KBW Starts Aflac at Market Perform

Keefe Bruyette & Woods re‑initiated coverage on Aflac with a Market Perform rating and a $113 price target — a small analyst‑driven tailwind given that the PT sits above recent trade and may support buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Aflac signed an NIL marketing deal with South Carolina guard Raven Johnson — positive for brand visibility in the U.S. but unlikely to materially affect near‑term financials. Aflac NIL Deal

Aflac signed an NIL marketing deal with South Carolina guard Raven Johnson — positive for brand visibility in the U.S. but unlikely to materially affect near‑term financials. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/financial commentary pieces (e.g., budgeting advice referencing Aflac) are appearing but are informational rather than company‑moving. Budgeting Article

Consumer/financial commentary pieces (e.g., budgeting advice referencing Aflac) are appearing but are informational rather than company‑moving. Negative Sentiment: Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan — a major shareholder — has been steadily selling Aflac shares across multiple days in March (small percentage reductions but sizable dollar amounts), which can pressure sentiment and weigh on the stock if the selling continues. Insider Selling by Post Holdings

Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan — a major shareholder — has been steadily selling Aflac shares across multiple days in March (small percentage reductions but sizable dollar amounts), which can pressure sentiment and weigh on the stock if the selling continues. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 4) showed EPS in line with last year but below consensus and revenue declined ~9.6% year‑over‑year — fundamentals that cap upside and keep analyst sentiment mixed. Aflac Earnings and Stats

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Aflac has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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